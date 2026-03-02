Cork City Sports 2025 — Athlete of the Year: Nicola Tuthill

2 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork City Sports is proud to announce Nicola Tuthill (Bandon AC & UCD AC) as the 2025 Cork City Sports Athlete of the Year.

This prestigious accolade recognises an exceptional season of national dominance and international breakthrough performances — a year in which Nicola firmly established herself among Europe’s leading hammer throwers and brought immense pride to Cork athletics.

A Year of Outstanding Achievement

Nicola was named Cork City Sports Athlete of the Month for March 2025 following a landmark performance at the European Throwing Cup, where she secured gold in the U23 hammer competition. Her winning throw not only marked a major international milestone but also represented one of the most significant achievements by a Cork athlete in recent years.

Throughout 2025, Nicola demonstrated:

• Consistency at elite international level

• Technical excellence and competitive composure

• Continued progression beyond the 70m barrier

• Leadership as a role model for young athletes across the county

Her victory at the Cork City Sports International Meet, where she thrilled the home crowd with a 70m+ throw, was a defining moment of the domestic season and further underlined her world-class credentials.

Among an exceptional group of monthly award recipients in 2025 — representing clubs across Cork and spanning track, field and cross country — Nicola’s achievements stood out for their international impact and historic significance.

Inspiration for the Next Generation

Nicola’s journey reflects the strength of club athletics in Cork and the pathway from local competition to European podiums. Her work ethic, humility and commitment to continuous improvement embody the values that Cork City Sports seeks to celebrate through its Athlete of the Month and Athlete of the Year awards.

She is a credit to:

• Bandon AC

• UCD AC

• Her coaches and support team

• Her family and wider athletics community