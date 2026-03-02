Regulation and Responsibility in Ireland’s Expanding Online Casino Market

2 March 2026

By Roger Kennedy

When did you last see a casino advert in real life?

Ireland’s online casino market has grown rapidly in recent years since 2020, but still, if we are honest, it has always been a booming industry, ever since online poker sites and digital slots popped up on computers back in the early 2000s.

However, there is an upward trend, and as more players shift toward mobile and online platforms, regulatory oversight has struggled to keep everyone safe while gambling. Thankfully, the introduction of a new regulatory system has been put in place, very recently, and its main aim is to balance market growth with consumer protection and public accountability.

This article explores how regulation and responsibility are working within the Irish gambling industry right now, and what the actual changes have been put in place in the last few years.

The Creation of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI)

When taking a real look at the Irish online casino market, the natural place to start is a fairly recent change. By this, we mean with the recent establishment of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland under the Gambling Regulation Act 2024 (also known as GRAI).

Let’s break these big terms down. The GRAI represents the most significant overhaul of Irish gambling law in decades. Officially operational from 2025, the authority replaces outdated legislation with a single, modern regulatory structure.

Also, the GRAI is responsible for licensing and supervising gambling operators across the country, excluding the National Lottery. All of the best casino options in Ireland operate in alignment with this framework.

Jonas Kyllönen Online Casino Expert at Mr. Gamble explained that “The GRAI centralises authority into one expert system, and with this, will help Ireland to bring clarity to the industry before it’s too big to wrangle. This is excellent news for Irish gamblers, and we’ve already seen improvements in the last year.”

Before we go any further, here’s a quick overview of the measures taken by GRAI since being established:

Measure Purpose Licensing system Operator vetting Advertising watershed Youth protection Promotion restrictions Limit inducements Exclusion register Player safeguards Industry levy Fund oversight Site-blocking powers Combat black market

Governance Structure and Regulatory Oversight

So, let’s take a closer look at how the newly founded GRAI operates.

The authority is overseen by an expert board and executive leadership, many of whom have years of experience in the industry, tasked with implementing the Act’s provisions. The governance model includes advisory panels that use industry ideas and stories and insights from real gamblers and those who know problem gambling issues first-hand.

This dual approach is designed to ensure regulation is practical while remaining focused on harm prevention, which is an extremely forward-thinking model, and one many industry professionals are pleased to work with.

The Phased Licensing Framework

The phased licensing rollout is a main pillar of the GRAI system.

As with other regulatory bodies like the MGA or UKGC, licenses are being introduced gradually, covering business-to-consumer operators, business-to-business service providers, and then also to charitable gaming organisations.

Applicants must undergo a three-part vetting process involving:

Corporate background checks

Financial scrutiny

Technical compliance assessments.

For example, if you see a casino bonus without deposit when you register when joining a GRAI casino, you’ll be able to trust that the offer is genuine and not designed to siphon money from vulnerable players. Like a label in a food store telling you the real ingredients!

Advertising Restrictions and Consumer Protection

One of the most visible changes in Irish gambling concerns advertising controls, basically what casinos can and can’t say in their marketing. The main aim is to get rid of any adverts that could cause irresponsible or excessive gambling.

Firstly, there’s now a watershed ban that restricts gambling advertising during certain daytime hours, so young people aren’t exposed to it.

Other additional measures regulate targeted promotions that may affect vulnerable players and VIP incentives that are too good to be true.

Outside of traditional adverts, online marketing is also subject to tighter rules, including opt-in requirements for promotional communications. This simply means you can’t randomly send gambling emails unless the people on the list asked to be included.

The National Gambling Exclusion Register

Player protection is further reinforced by the introduction of a National Gambling Exclusion Register, inspired by the British GamStop self-exclusion system.

However, don’t assume they’re the same programs! They’re not. And the register system allows individuals to self-exclude from licensed gambling platforms in Ireland and is completely separate from GamStop.

Also, any GRAI licensed operators must work with the register, meaning that all excluded individuals cannot access regulated services.

Addressing the Black Market and Funding Oversight

The new framework also targets unlicensed gambling activity, also known as black market or grey area sites. These do not hold GRAI licences — or usually any other for that matter! These are basically sites that Irish players can access, but don’t have good security protocols or any genuine regulatory backing.

Anti-black market enforcement measures include:

Cooperation with payment providers (e.g. Visa and Mastercard)

Site-blocking mechanisms

Scrutiny of suppliers that may enable offshore casinos

And how does the GRAI afford all of these protections? Well, funding for Irish gambling regulation comes through an industry levy which was set up to support the new project. Naturally, the bosses are happy with this. A percentage of this cash supports a Social Impact Fund dedicated to education and treatment services related to gambling harm.

Conclusion

Ireland’s expanding online casino market isn’t an isolated trend; online gambling is growing all over the world, but specifically in Ireland, it reflects both economic opportunity and social complexity.

However, the new GRAI regulatory regime signals a shift toward structured oversight that takes the boost seriously. All of these benefits are unlocked through better licensing than Ireland used in the past, safe and responsible advertising control, and exclusions and other consumer safeguards that are more proactive than reactive.