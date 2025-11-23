Lotto ticket of almost €300,000 sold in Cork

23 November 2025

By Tom Collins

Saturday night Celebrations for Cork Lotto player after €292,572 win

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot set to roll towards estimated €5.5 million

A Lotto player in Cork became the biggest winner of last night’s draw after matching five numbers and the bonus to win an incredible €292,572. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Thursday 20th November at the Costcutter shop at 14/15 Bridge Street in Cork City.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s (22nd November) Lotto draw were: 02, 13, 29, 32, 35, 44 and the bonus was 45.

The National Lottery has appealed to Lotto players in Cork to check their tickets carefully as one player now has a ticket worth a staggering €292,572. The Rebel County winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should make contact with the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to visit Lottery HQ to collect their prize.

National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr said: “While Saturday night’s Lotto draw saw over 77,000 players nationwide win prizes across the Lotto and Plus draws, it was a Cork player who won the biggest prize of all! The Rebel County player, who matched five numbers and the bonus, scooped €292,572 after purchasing their ticket in Cork City. We are appealing to any of our players who may have popped into Costcutter on Bridge Street on Thursday (20th November) and purchased their Lotto ticket, to carefully check their ticket today.”

As there was no winner of the €5,187,053 jackpot on offer, Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €5.5 million.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6.5 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 37 years ago. In 2024 alone, €239.3 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.