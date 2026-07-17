Environmental award for ‘Ballymaloe Foods’

17 July 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Ballymaloe Foods joins a global community of businesses that meet exceptional standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

When anyone mentions Ballymaloe Foods, it’s usually the iconic relish that first comes to mind. However, the family-run business has grown significantly over the years, expanding its product range while remaining true to its roots, and has now been awarded B Corporation certification, recognising its commitment to responsible business practices.

Certified B Corporation™ is a globally recognised standard conferred by B Lab, a non-profit organisation. It signifies that a business meets verified standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency, balancing purpose with profit.

Certification is awarded following a rigorous assessment process that evaluates a company’s impact across five key areas: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. To achieve B Corp certification, companies must complete the rigorous B Impact Assessment.

General Manager of Ballymaloe Foods, Maxine Hyde, spoke about what the accreditation means to her family business: “The environmental challenges facing us, from climate change to biodiversity loss, are gravely concerning. We’re doing our best to play our part and make a positive impact where we can. Achieving B Corp certification is a really proud moment for us and recognition of the work of our team.”

At Ballymaloe Foods, sustainability is embedded in every aspect of how the business operates and makes decisions. In recent years, the company has focused on innovating its production processes to reduce waste, improve efficiency, and minimise its environmental footprint. Working closely with suppliers and partners, Ballymaloe Foods identifies waste hotspots across its value chain and implements practical circular economy solutions.

The company has also reduced its reliance on virgin plastic by eliminating or transitioning key packaging formats to 100% recycled plastic wherever feasible. As part of its decarbonisation strategy, Ballymaloe Foods generates renewable electricity onsite through a 75 kW solar PV installation while continuously measuring and reducing its carbon footprint.

Ballymaloe Foods is also committed to ensuring good food doesn’t go to waste. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, the company redistributes surplus food to charities and community organisations across Ireland. To date, the partnership has redistributed 26.3 tonnes of surplus food—the equivalent of 62,731 meals—while preventing 40 tonnes of CO₂ emissions. By ensuring surplus food reaches those who need it most, the initiative has also helped conserve 125,059m³ of water, reduce pressure on agricultural resources and support 221 community organisations.

Sustainability Executive at Ballymaloe Foods, Johnny Tobin Allen, echoes Maxine’s pride in their achievement, “Achieving B Corp certification is a proud milestone for us at Ballymaloe Foods and a reflection of the work and commitment of our entire team. The process helped us build on the sustainability work already underway, while identifying new opportunities to make an even greater positive impact. For me personally, achieving B Corp certification has been one of the highlights of my time at Ballymaloe Foods.”

Beyond its own operations, Ballymaloe Foods is committed to protecting and restoring nature. As a member of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan and the founding partner of the Nature and Us biodiversity research initiative, the company supports biodiversity conservation, environmental awareness, and nature education for schools across Ireland.

The Certified B Corporation™ is reviewed every three years, with certified companies required to demonstrate continued improvement and transparency. For more information about Ballymaloe and its B Corp certification, visit here.

Keep up to date with the latest news by following Ballymaloe Foods on social @ballymaloefoods.