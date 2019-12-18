HR – Skibbereen tech firm ‘spearline’ ups paid maternity and adoptive leave

18 December 2019

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Spearline introduces paid maternity and adoptive leave for 18 weeks and paid paternity leave adding to quality of life for team

Spearline announced that it is introducing paid maternity and adoptive leave for 18 weeks and paid paternity leave, as of January 1, 2020. This is the latest benefit offered by Spearline to the team that already has the opportunity to combine a career and quality of life. The tech company is headquartered in Skibbereen, Co Cork, and has offices in Waterford, India and Romania.

Speaking at the announcement, Kevin Buckley, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), at Spearline said: “I am very pleased that Spearline is in a position to introduce paid maternity and adoptive leave for 18 weeks and paid paternity leave. We credit our success to our people. For many, juggling careers with parenthood can be a challenge, not least financially. This is our way of recognising the team’s efforts for the company and the importance we place on a high standard of living.”

Lorraine McCarthy, Chief People and Culture Officer (CPCO), said: “We value our team. Part of what attracts our team members to Spearline is the quality of life that we offer. When their peers are commuting to and from cities in the morning and evening, our team members are enjoying their lives outside of work – often with their families. The introduction of paid leave for new parents gives them extra peace of mind. This aligns with our offering that working at Spearline is conducive to greater wellbeing and a more balanced lifestyle while still achieving success.”

The paid leave will be in accordance with the provisions of the Maternity Protection Acts 1994 & 2004, the Adoptive Leave Acts 1995 & 2005, and the Paternity Leave and Benefit Act 2016.

About Spearline

Spearline is a technology company that proactively monitors toll and toll-free (Freephone) numbers for connectivity and audio quality globally. As well as supporting telecom based organisations, such as contact centers and conferencing companies, it works with other major organisations to ensure their global telecoms infrastructure is performing to the highest standards.

Spearline works with large enterprises across diverse sectors, such as financial, pharmaceutical, travel and retail multinationals. The company has conducted millions of test calls worldwide, resulting in billions of data-points. It has global coverage and operates a support service 24 hours per day, 365 days per year for its customers internationally.

Spearline is headquartered in Skibbereen, Co Cork and has offices in Waterford, India and Romania.