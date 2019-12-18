Irish Water meets local community to discuss new wastewater treatment plants for Coachford and Dripsey

18 December 2019

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Irish Water recently held an information evening to discuss planned upgrades to the Coachford and Dripsey wastewater treatment plants and give the local communities an opportunity to learn more about the delivery of these two projects. The information evening was held on Monday, 9th December at Coachford National School. Irish Water would like to thank all of those who came along to meet our project team that evening.