Cork County Council Announces Extension of Healthy Ireland Initiatives

17 December 2019

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is delighted to announce the extension of a number of very popular initiatives under Healthy Ireland, the national framework for action to improve the health and wellbeing of Ireland over the coming generation.

Among the projects confirmed to receive support for a further two year period, is Cork County Council’s “Teen Talk” event series which has been recognised nationally for its positive impact with transition year students.

Funded by the Department of Health through Pobal and administered via Cork County Council’s three Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs), this recent announcement will see these Cork County initiatives funded up to June 2021. The fund is also inclusive of a Small Grants Scheme fund of €30,000 to specifically support community mental health initiatives across the county.

The Cork County Initiatives granted approval for funding fall under the Healthy Ireland themes of Physical Activity, Mental Health, Nutrition, Sexual Health, Tobacco & Alcohol and Spaces & Places for Wellbeing and include:

Cork Local Sports Partnership – Active Communities: a project aimed at coordinating, promoting & rewarding activities within ten areas of Cork County

Cultural Companions – A coordination of cultural and social activities for older adults to attend, with the aim of tackling loneliness and isolation particularly in rural areas

Teen Talk & GenZ – A series of events for Transition Year students and adults which focuses on issues currently affecting teenagers, particularly targeting Mental Health

PSYCHED – A County & City wide cross-sectoral initiative promoting and recognising workplaces who engage in and support Mental Health in the workplace.

Pieta House Resilience Academy – A program run by Pieta House for second year students focused on Mental Health and building resilience amongst teenagers

Transport Mobility Forum Coordination – To promote and encourage the use of Sustainable Transport

Social Farming Initiative – A project run in conjunction with Avondhu Blackwater Partnership providing consultation, promoter training and a series of pilot projects in the area of Social Farming

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Christopher O’Sullivan in welcoming the news noted:

“These funds will assist recognised local organisations improve the Health & Wellbeing, and particularly the mental well-being, of people within our communities. Local community groups have a strong network of members that allows them to connect with large numbers of people easily. This fund is designed to assist these groups to enhance much of the great work that is already carried out, by providing funding to continue to support existing and new Health & Wellbeing Initiatives throughout Cork County”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added:

“Over the next two years, Cork County Council, through our three Local Community Development Committees, will implement an investment of just under half a million Euro in Healthy Ireland Initiatives. The themes that the Healthy Ireland Fund initiatives include all fall under the pillars of the Healthy Ireland Framework. Cork County Council recognises the ability and resourcefulness of our local community groups and the fantastic work that they do on the ground and we continue to work closely with our three Local Community Development Committees to deliver innovative actions in line with local and national policies and objectives, for the benefit of people in their communities. We welcome this fund announcement and are excited to support all actions involved, including our very own Teen Talk events which have been hugely successful over the past two years. “