Midleton Expo 2020 will take place Sunday 2nd February 2020 #EastCork

17 December 2019

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Midleton Business Alliance announced their new venture to promote business across East Cork with the Launch of the Midleton Business Expo 2020 on Thursday last. The event is scheduled to take place at The Midleton Park Hotel on Sunday February 2nd 2020 from 12 noon to 5pm

The Midleton Business Alliance was formed in September of this year to help foster networking between SMEs in the East Cork Region. Denis Hyland of the long-established Hyland Photography based in Carrigtwohill is Chairman of the organisation. Denis said “We hope that the Midleton Business Expo will help to showcase the excellent products and services available in the region. It will be an opportunity for each participating business to network and make new contacts which will help drive industry in the area”.

The Midleton Business Alliance is a group of like minded business people who meet on weekly basis to offer advice, mentoring and networking opportunities to further their individual businesses.

The Midleton Expo 2020 is an ideal opportunity for SMEs within the East Cork Region to showcase their products and services to a large volume of visitors. The Expo is open to the public with up to 40 stands on view. For any business interested in being part of the Midleton Expo 2020 please contact Ger Flanagan on 021 4630500 or email ger@flanaganprint.ie