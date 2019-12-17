#Midleton Expo 2020 will take place Sunday 2nd February 2020 #EastCork

By on Comments Off on #Midleton Expo 2020 will take place Sunday 2nd February 2020 #EastCork

17 December 2019
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

The Midleton Business Alliance announced their new venture to promote business across East Cork with the Launch of the Midleton Business Expo 2020 on Thursday last. The event is scheduled to take place at The Midleton Park Hotel on Sunday February 2nd 2020 from 12 noon to 5pm

The Midleton Business Alliance was formed in September of this year to help foster networking between SMEs in the East Cork Region. Denis Hyland of the long-established Hyland Photography based in Carrigtwohill is Chairman of the organisation. Denis said “We hope that the Midleton Business Expo will help to showcase the excellent products and services available in the region. It will be an opportunity for each participating business to network and make new contacts which will help drive industry in the area”.

Marissa Tobin, Campion Insurance, Angela OÕLeary, AG Associates Accounts, Keith McCarthy, Irwins Expert, Imelda McCarthy, Travel Counsellor, Paul Towler, Smart Office Technology, Ger Flanagan, Flanagan Print, Denis Hyland, Denis Hyland Photography and Chairman of Midleton Business Alliance, Cian OÕCallaghan, Sales and Marketing Manager with Midleton Park Hotel, Lynn Thomas, The Friendly Framer, Liz Hyland, Denis Hyland Photography, Eamonn Harty, HartyÕs Bar and Restaurant, Ansu Leyden, AG Associates Accountants, and Eileen Wall, The Village Florist
Picture: John Hennessy
Marissa Tobin, Campion Insurance, Angela O’Leary, AG Associates Accounts, Denis Hyland, Denis Hyland Photography and Chairman of Midleton Business Alliance, Ansu Leyden, AG Associates Accountants, Imelda McCarthy, Travel Counsellor, Lynn Thomas, The Friendly Framer, Liz Hyland, Denis Hyland Photography, Eileen Wall, The Village Florist, Ger Flanagan, Flanagan Print, Cian OÕCallaghan, Sales and Marketing Manager with Midleton Park Hotel, Keith McCarthy, Irwins Expert, Paul Towler, Smart Office Technology and Eamonn Harty, HartyÕs Bar and Restaurant, at the launch of Midleton Business AllianceÕs Expo
Picture: John Hennessy
Imelda McCarthy, Travel Counsellor, Ansu Leydan, AG Associates Accountants, Eileen Wall, The Village Florist, Marissa Tobin, Campion Insurance, Liz Hyland, Denis Hyland Photography and Angela OÕLeary, AG Associates Accounts
Picture: John Hennessy

The Midleton Business Alliance is a group of like minded business people who meet on weekly basis to offer advice, mentoring and networking opportunities to further their individual businesses.

The Midleton Expo 2020 is an ideal opportunity for SMEs within the East Cork Region to showcase their products and services to a large volume of visitors. The Expo is open to the public with up to 40 stands on view. For any business interested in being part of the Midleton Expo 2020 please contact Ger Flanagan on 021 4630500 or email ger@flanaganprint.ie

#Midleton Expo 2020 will take place Sunday 2nd February 2020 #EastCork added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login