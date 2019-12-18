CIT Chemical Engineeing Student wins 2019 Merck Prize for Academic Excellence

18 December 2019

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The leading science and technology company Merck, which has a Cork facility in Carrigtwohill, has announced the 2019 winner of the Merck Prize for Academic Excellence.

This annual prize of €1,000 and a commemorative medal is awarded for Academic Excellence in Chemical Engineering and began last year to mark Merck’s 30th anniversary in Cork.

Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) fourth year Chemical Engineering student Wen Ning Ching, who achieved the highest marks in the core taught Chemical Engineering modules, is this year’s winner.

Head of Site Operations in Merck Cork, Martin McAuliffe said, “As a science and technology company, Merck’s 30 plus years of success in Cork is largely driven by the high calibre of our employees. We are fortunate to be located close to leading universities and institutes such as CIT, as they are a key pipeline of technical talent that will continue to support our success into the future.”

Also speaking at the event, CIT President, Dr Barry O’Connor welcomed the Merck Prize as continuing recognition of the on-going relevance of CIT’s longstanding Chemical Engineering degree and the deep-rooted partnership CIT has forged with the Pharma/Biopharma and Life Science industry in Cork.

