ENTERTAINMENT: at Cork Airport as 1,000 artists perform in terminal

18 December 2019

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

In total, 28 school and adult choirs — gospel, traditional and orchestral — will take to the stage in the Arrivals Hall at Cork Airport throughout December, adding to the festive feel for those travelling through the Airport. The Frankfield Gospel Choir will finish the musical programme on Christmas Eve.

Festivities are well underway at Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual airport, with over 1,000 performers hosted in the terminal throughout December. Over 119,000 passengers are expected to travel through the Airport this Christmas and New Year, one of the busiest times of year at the Airport.

Head of Communications at Cork Airport, Kevin Cullinane said: “We are delighted to offer our thousands of passengers this festive musical treat as they travel to meet loved ones for Christmas. Cork Airport is proud to play such a vital role in getting people to where they need to be over the festive season. With over 50 routes on offer from Cork, including new routes and extended services this winter season, the airport offers greater choice and flexibility for those choosing to fly through Cork Airport.

“2019 has been a fantastic year of growth for Cork Airport, and we extend our thanks to our customers, airlines and stakeholders. In our fourth consecutive year of growth, we saw over 2.6 million passengers travel through the Airport this year. This will rise again in 2020 by a further 5%, with routes serving across the UK and continental Europe as well as multiple daily long-haul connections worldwide through major European hub airports served from Cork.”

Over the festive season, the busiest day forecasted at Cork Airport for arrivals is Friday, December 27, while the busiest day overall for both arrivals and departures is Sunday, December 29.

Along with the Christmas entertainment, Cork Airport is also offering passengers the chance to win free flights to Edinburgh, Malta, Naples, Paris, Zurich and more in the run up to Christmas with its 12 Days of Christmas competition. Entries to the competition can be made by visiting Cork Airport’s social media platforms.

Those travelling out of the airport are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes prior to their flight and go directly to the security screening area once they have checked in. Changes have been made to Cork Airport’s internal road layout, which includes the new set-down lane. Drivers can set-down for up to 15 minutes free on the forecourt before tariffs apply. For best long-term parking prices, pre-booking is advised in advance here.