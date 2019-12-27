Reduced charges for use of Mallow Injury Unit Welcome – O’Shea

27 December 2019
By Elaine Murphy
Cork North West Fine Gael General Candidate Cllr. John Paul O’Shea has welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Health, Simon Harris TD that the charge for attending minor injury units including the Unit based in Mallow General Hospital has been reduced.
The Minister has signed a statutory instrument to reduce the charge from €100 to €75. This will take effect immediately.
Welcoming the announcement, Cllr O’Shea said “There are 11 minor injury units nationwide and three in Cork: Mallow, Bantry & St. Mary’s Health Campus, Cork City. Mallow Injury Unit has been a great asset to North Cork since it was established and treats patients with broken bones, dislocations, sprains, wounds, scalds and minor burns that are unlikely to need admission to hospital. Staff in Injury Units perform x-rays, reduce joint dislocations, apply plaster casts and treat wounds by stitches or other means.
Minister Harris said “We want to do everything we can to assist with the pressures on our emergency departments and we believe our Minor Injury Units can assist in this regard.”
Minister Harris also confirmed an additional €13 million has been allocated to assist the Health Service Executive during the winter period.
Details of Cork’s three Minor Injury Units
Mallow Injury Unit
Mallow General Hospital, Co Cork
Telephone: 022 58506
Eircode: P51 N288
Opening Time 8am-8pm
Open 7 days, Last patient check in at 7pm. Open on Bank Holidays
Patient age groups seen: 5 years upwards
The Mercy Injury Unit (Urgent Care Centre)
St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork
Telephone: 021 4926900/901
Eircode: T23 YV52
Opening Times 8am-6pm
Open 7 days Open on Bank Holidays
Patient age groups seen: 10 years Upwards
Bantry Injury Unit
Bantry General Hospital,
Bantry, Co. Cork
Telephone: 027 52929
Eircode: P75 DX93
Opening Times 8am-7:30pm
Open 7 days, Last patient check in at 7pm Open on Bank Holidays
Patient age groups seen: 5 years upwards.
