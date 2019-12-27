Reduced charges for use of Mallow Injury Unit Welcome – O’Shea

27 December 2019

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork North West Fine Gael General Candidate Cllr. John Paul O’Shea has welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Health, Simon Harris TD that the charge for attending minor injury units including the Unit based in Mallow General Hospital has been reduced.

The Minister has signed a statutory instrument to reduce the charge from €100 to €75. This will take effect immediately.

Welcoming the announcement, Cllr O’Shea said “There are 11 minor injury units nationwide and three in Cork: Mallow, Bantry & St. Mary’s Health Campus, Cork City. Mallow Injury Unit has been a great asset to North Cork since it was established and treats patients with broken bones, dislocations, sprains, wounds, scalds and minor burns that are unlikely to need admission to hospital. Staff in Injury Units perform x-rays, reduce joint dislocations, apply plaster casts and treat wounds by stitches or other means.

Minister Harris said “We want to do everything we can to assist with the pressures on our emergency departments and we believe our Minor Injury Units can assist in this regard.”

Minister Harris also confirmed an additional €13 million has been allocated to assist the Health Service Executive during the winter period.

Details of Cork’s three Minor Injury Units

Mallow Injury Unit

Mallow General Hospital, Co Cork

Telephone: 022 58506

Eircode: P51 N288

Opening Time 8am-8pm

Open 7 days, Last patient check in at 7pm. Open on Bank Holidays

Patient age groups seen: 5 years upwards

The Mercy Injury Unit (Urgent Care Centre)

St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork

Telephone: 021 4926900/901

Eircode: T23 YV52

Opening Times 8am-6pm

Open 7 days Open on Bank Holidays

Patient age groups seen: 10 years Upwards

Bantry Injury Unit

Bantry General Hospital,

Bantry, Co. Cork

Telephone: 027 52929

Eircode: P75 DX93

Opening Times 8am-7:30pm

Open 7 days, Last patient check in at 7pm Open on Bank Holidays

Patient age groups seen: 5 years upwards.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

