SOCCER: Dylan McGlade joins Cork City FC

30 December 2019

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are delighted to announce the signing of winger Dylan McGlade, subject to international clearance.

McGlade, who was named in the 2019 First Division Team of the Year, joins the Rebel Army after a brief spell in England with Blyth Spartans, having joined the National League outfit after a season at Bray Wanderers.

Speaking exclusively after getting the deal done, McGlade spoke of his excitement towards this new challenge: “I’m absolutely delighted. Cork City is such a massive club, and I’m looking forward to playing for Neale again – I play my best football under him.”

“It’s a massive opportunity and I can’t wait to show what I can do in the Premier Division. I want to score some goals, have a positive season and help the club get back to where it belongs.”

City boss Neale Fenn was happy to get the deal done, saying: “Dylan is an exciting player. He’s the kind of guy that will have supporters on their feet. We worked together at Longford, where fans really got to see what he was capable of. He’s a quick player and isn’t shy to take on defenders, and he always chips in with a goal, so I know our supporters will really enjoy watching him.”

