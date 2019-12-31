Cork based Wisetek wins Prestigious Business and Finance Elevation Award

31 December 2019

By Elaine Murphy

A look back at news this December

Wisetek, a global leader in IT asset disposal (ITAD), re-use and manufacturing services was awarded the Elevation Award at the annual Business and Finance Awards, which took place on 12th December at the Convention Centre Dublin. The Business and Finance Elevation Award recognised Wisetek as a fast-growing company with significant potential to scale globally and to develop cutting edge R&D programmes.

As part of the judging process, Wisetek was assessed on its organisational culture, performance, scalability, entry into foreign markets, Corporate Social Responsibility programmes, and its innovation.

In 2019, Wisetek expanded its global footprint with new facilities in Reading, United Kingdom; Virginia; and Sacramento in the United States. The company also expanded its services in the Middle East, establishing a strategic alliance with the Dubai-based recycling company, Enviroserve.

As part of the company’s CSR programme, Wisetek raised funds for Anam Cara, an organisation that provides support services to bereaved parents and families, and was named as the new sponsor of the Cork Ladies Minor Gaelic Football team and.

Sean Sheehan, CEO of Wisetek, said: “Wisetek is honoured to receive this prestigious award, which recognises the strong level of growth and global expansion in 2019. It is a testament to the hard work and effort of our entire team. Wisetek will continue to grow and expand into other markets moving forward, while delivering innovative solutions and maintaining best in class services to our customers.”

