Global Food Finance Summit to be held in May 2020

30 December 2019

By Elaine Murphy

A look back at news this December

The Food Institute UCC, Ireland’s largest collaborative research and learning institute for food-related activity, has announced details of a global food finance summit which it will host in partnership with Cork University Business School (CUBS) and Goodbody Stockbrokers on 28 May 2020.

The unique event titled, ‘UCC Food Finance Summit 2020’ will bring together food industry leaders and financiers to discuss the key themes concerning the future of the food industry on the grounds of University College Cork. Its core objective is to identify and debate the sources and uses of financial capital in advancing the global food and agribusiness sectors.

Commenting ahead of the summit, Prof. Thia Hennessy, Dean of CUBS said, “The time is right for the University to take a lead in asking the interesting and challenging questions with regards to our global food systems, and the investment required for their future evolution. The collaboration between the UCC Food Institute and CUBS allows us to play to our strengths in food research and business, and the UCC Food Finance Summit 2020 will provide a forum to enable the industry to connect, discuss and debate how finance can advance the global food and agribusiness sector.”

Jim Corbett, Director of The Food Institute UCC said, “Through its large global network of alumni and industry connections, the UCC Food Finance Summit 2020 will enable participants to connect with and be informed by researchers, financiers and global leaders in order to discuss and debate the uses of finance in driving innovation and growth in the sector.”

Joe Gill, Director of Origination with Goodbody Stockbrokers said, “Bringing money, science and industry leaders together under the Food Institute UCC umbrella to address the challenges and opportunities in growing the global Food and Agri sectors, while respecting the environment, is a significant achievement and we look forward to supporting such a great event.”

Alongside a plenary session composed of global leader interviews and expert panels, the Summit will provide a valuable opportunity for networking with key influencers in the food ecosystem.

UCC is delighted to announce that Siobhán Talbot, CEO of Glanbia; Patrick Coveney, CEO of Greencore and Edmond Scanlon, Executive Director and CEO of Kerry Group will join us as key note speakers at the Summit, just a number of the high profile food industry leaders who will contribute through interviews, debates and panel discussions.

Speaking at the announcement of the UCC Food Finance Summit 2020, Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine Michael Creed said, “The agri-food sector is Ireland’s most important indigenous industry, playing a vital role in Ireland’s economy. In a fast-changing globalised economy, it’s vital that our food industry leaders and financiers communicate in order to adapt and stay competitive in this changing environment. The UCC Food Finance Summit 2020 is a unique event, and it is very positive to see this event brought to the fore by UCC, a university with a world class reputation in food education and research.”

The event is designed for delegates from the international food and agribusiness industry and all relevant professional and financial services businesses together with academics and advisers to the sector.

The Food Institute UCC are committing to the UCC Food Finance Summit 2020 to establish and develop it as an internationally recognised annual meeting that; (1) connects leaders of the food industry with financiers; (2) leads debate about the industry’s future, and; (3) facilitates networking in a sector strategically key to the Irish economy.

Several blue chip sponsors have already committed to supporting this inaugural event, including Enterprise Ireland, AIB and KPMG.

For further details on the Summit and to purchase delegate tickets, please visit https://www.ucc.ie/en/food/ or contact the Food Institute UCC at infofoodinstitute@ucc.ie

