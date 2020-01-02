Cork based Fianna Fail Leader extends sympathy to the family of Marian Finucane

2 January 2020

The Fianna Fáil Party Leader, Micheál Martin (a TD in Cork South Central), has extended his sympathies to the family of legendary broadcaster Marian Finucane.

Deputy Martin said, “I would like to extend my sympathies and those of the entire Fianna Fáil Party to the family and friends of Marian Finucane following her sudden passing. This is a very difficult time for her family and our thoughts are with them.

“Marian left an enormous mark on current affairs broadcasting during her career. Her ability to spark a debate and journalistic skills were second to none. She was a great feminist with an interest in arts and culture and politics. This was clear from her widely successful career in RTÉ, including on Women Today, the first presenter of the hugely successful Liveline and her weekday show on Radio 1.

“Later in her distinguished career she could hold politicians from all parties and none to account on her hugely popular weekend shows, which was to the fore on social and current affairs issues.

“Marian was a rare talent and her voice will be missed in homes up and down the country.

“I wish to extend my sympathies to her husband John and son Jack, her former colleagues in RTÉ and wider circle of family and friends.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

