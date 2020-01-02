ENTERTAINMENT: Fawlty Towers comes to Cork

2 January 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Presented by Ten 42 Interactive Theatre International in The Metropole Hotel.

Basil, Manuel and Sybil are returning to Cork in 2020 and gearing up to bring a healthy dose of mayhem to your dining experience!

Fully immersive, highly interactive and completely original, this is a show where anything can happen (and it usually does!). With 70% of the show improvised, it’s never the same twice. With two hours of comedy, three courses of food, and five-star reviews, expect chaos, laughs, and a brilliant night out. This is a feast of comic delights, some familiar, some off the cuff, but always guaranteed to keep you laughing all the way to dessert.

Officially the world’s longest running and most successful tribute to the BBC sitcom, this one-of-a-kind original has made its international mark as an ‘outrageously funny’ night out (BroadwayBaby, Edinburgh Fringe).

It’s clear that this is the most successful interactive comedy show of its kind.

What the media say about Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience:

“The wackiest and happiest experience you’ll ever have” – Cork Evening Echo ★★★★★ “A ONCE IN A LIFETIME DINING EXPERIENCE” – British Theatre Guide “Absolutely spot on” – Irish Times “Fantastic!” – What’s on Stage “Seriously funny” – The Advertiser, Adelaide Fringe

