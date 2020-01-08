News from Carrigaline

8 January 2020

By Barry Cogan

news@TheCork.ie

Traditional Singing

At the recent Christmas concerts at Douglas Comhaltas the high quality of the singing classes has created new interest in learning traditional singing. The Branch is fortunate to have the services of the renowned singer Micheál Ó Sé. There are vacancies in the adult and teenager classes on Wednesday evenings for the next 15 weeks in Gaelscoil na Dúglaise. Email douglas@comhaltas.net or phone 087 293 8296.

Comhaltas na Dúglaise had a busy time over the Christmas. On Saturday before Christmas a group played in aid of Enable Ireland ‘Bus4Us’ at Glow in Cork City. On Christmas Day members played at masses. On St. Stephen’s Day many members played and danced in the Carrigaline Wrenboys’ Festival. Music and singing classes resume in Gaelscoil na Dúglaise on Wednesday January 8th.

Mens Shed Table Quiz

The Carrigaline Mens Shed fourth annual Table Quiz takes place on Saturday next January 18th at 7.30pm in the GAA Pavilion. Tables of four €40. Don’t miss out on an evening of brilliant brain-teasers and excessive fun and awesome prizes to be won. All are welcome. Enquiries Martin Parfrey 087 268 8637, Barry Cogan 087 813 7990 or Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Scór na bPáistí

All national schools in the Carigdhoun division are invited and encouraged to participate in Scór na bPáistí. It is a great opportunity for children with talent to compete with their peers and help keep our native culture and traditions alive.

The dates for the Carrigdhoun Division’s Scór Competitions are as follows:

The Semi-finals are fixed for Ballinspittle at 7pm on Friday February 7th and in Ballinhassig at 2pm on Saturday February 8th. with the Carrigdhoun Division Final fixed for Riverstick at 2pm on Saturday February 29th.

The County Semi-final will be in Ovens at 7pm on Friday March 6th and the County Final will be in Ovens at 2pm Saturday March 21st. All National School children are eligible to compete. Enquiries Sheila Murphy 087 768 6112 / 021 4888 103, Barry Cogan 087 813 7990 or John Newman 021 4775 263.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns team of volunteers were in action after Christmas and started the new year with a ‘community cleanup’ campaign. Last Saturday the team met at 9:30 am in HQ did a cleanup and some winter planting. Anyone wishing to help on the 2020 campaign is welcome to join the team for an hour any Saturday morning at 9:30 am. All volunteers are invited to an open meeting of Tidy Towns in the Community Centre this Monday, January 13th at 7 PM. New ideas most welcome contact Chairman, Liam O’Connor, 087 781 7857, Hon Secretary Ger O’Hara 086 166 1049 or email oharageraldinem@eircom.net or Maura Allen 086 867 0222 or Facebook.

Roadworks

Work on the provision of footpaths from and Ferney Road leading to the new school campus of Educate Together national school and Edmond Rice secondary school has commenced. When the footpaths are laid the reconstruction of the road will need closure for a period.

Active Retired

Carrigaline Active Retirement Association took 48 members on a bus to the Trident Hotel in Kinsale on Thursday December 19th for their Christmas Lunch which was most enjoyable. They got lovely food, they had music and lots of dancing also a few songs and a bit of poetry. Some members met informally in the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Thursday January 2nd for a cuppa and a chat. They return to the Parish Centre this Thursday January 9th from 2.30 to 4.30pm. Anyone who is over 55 years of age and is retired is invited and welcome to join Carrigaline Active Retirement Association that meets every Thursday afternoon in the Parish Centre from 2.30pm to 4.30pm except when they go on outings. New members and new ideas always welcome. Contact Pat Sheridan 086 387 1108.

Men’s Shed

Carrigaline Men’s Shed wish to thank the public for their great support at their bag packing fundraiser in Dunnes Stores on Friday December 20th and Saturday December 21st. The Shedders continue fundraising to finance the building of their purpose built 4000sq ft Men’s Shed. Their next fundraiser is their annual table quiz in the Carrigaline GAA Pavilion on Saturday January 18th. Their annual variety concert is on Sunday March 22nd in the Carrigaline Court Hotel. Meanwhile their successful “Sponsor a Block” campaign continues. Work in the Shed is progressing with the painting and fitting out of the 900sq ft woodwork shop, the next section of the Shed to be completed. When the current prefab is vacated it will be offered free to take away to another Men’s Shed. The Men’s Shed choir are on a short break and are looking forward to meeting up on Tuesday January 7th. The Men’s Shed wish all their friends and supporters a happy and a healthy New Year.

New members are always welcome at the Shed contact Francis O’Brien 087 230 6640, Barry Cogan 087 813 7990, Roger Morrissey 087 2203547

Wrenboys

Despite a yellow rain warning the weather was kind to all who participated in the Carrigaline Wrenboys Festival on St. Stephen’s Day. The excitement and craic started on the Main Street with the arrival of gaily dressed Wrenboys led by their piper Seán O’Riordan and more pipers led the Strawboys to the Main Street which was closed to traffic. Earlier the barriers were positioned to control the crowds and the Gig-Rig was set up outside Phelan’s Pharmacy. The traditional music started and there was dancing and craic on the street till 1pm. A collection was taken up in aid of Marymount and IMNDA. There was great interaction between the crowd and the Wrenboys as they all danced together which made for a most enjoyable and colourful occasion. All joined in singing John Peel as the South Union Hunt travelled south the Main Street and headed for a gallop to the hills and open country. The ceol and craic continued on the street until light rain arrived around 1pm. Then Richie Wagner arrived with his jeep and trailer which willing hands loaded with the barriers and before 2pm the street was open to traffic. The Strawboys then visited the four pubs in town playing, singing, dancing and collecting as they went. Another memorable Wren Day in Carrigaline. A special thanks for their help and support to the Gardaí, the Men’s Shed, Peter Murphy, Hugh Shields, Port of Cork, Order of Malta, Bus Éireann, and Cork County Council. All the regalia has been washed and folded in preparation for next year’s Wren.

Urban Foxes

They can be heard barking at night and seen rambling through open spaces during the daytime. They are the urban foxes in Carrigaline. It is not known how many foxes live in the town but many sightings are reported both in the daytime and at night. Last Sunday morning as people were leaving 10am mass a fox trotted down the footpath, he veered diagonally across towards the Carrigaline Court Hotel and then swung back across the road towards the girl’s infant school stopping cars and he trotted along the footpath towards the Garda Station.

School Concerts

The abundance of talent in Carrigaline was evident at the numerous Christmas Concerts in the various National Schools in the parish. Great credit is due to the teachers for producing the shows and the parents for their encouragement and support.

Mass Attendances

The attendances at all Christmas Masses were huge in the Church of Our Lady and St. John’s Carrigaline. Eight masses were celebrated. Four masses on Christmas Eve: 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, and 10pm. Four more masses on Christmas Day: 8.30am, 10am, 11.15am and 12.30pm. Such were the crowds that the ushers were well served locating seating for those attending. There were children and their families arriving from before 3.30pm on Christmas Eve. After all Masses crowds visited the crib many taking a piece of straw home with them.

Home for Christmas

The population of Carrigaline swelled over the Christmas period as thousands come home from all over the world to celebrate the festive season with family and friends

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

