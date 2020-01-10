FUNDING APPROVED for new indoors sports facility at Cork Institute of Technology

10 January 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Athletics Ireland and Cork Institute of Technology awarded €9.22 million to support the development of a new indoor community sports facility

Athletics Ireland and Cork Institute of Technology are delighted to receive the news today that their joint application to the Large Scale Sports Infrastructural Fund has been successfully awarded €9.22 million to support the development of a new indoor community and high performance sports facility at CIT.

This large indoor athletics facility will complement the development of the new CIT Arena with the addition of indoor sprints, pole vault and jumps and associated facilities. The complete development includes a two-storey multi-purpose sports arena, located south of the existing outdoor Athletics Track, and will comprise eight courts, fitness studios, a health and fitness facility, along with dressing rooms, seminar, and social facilities.

Hamish Adams the Athletics Ireland CEO describes the announcement as strategically a huge step forward in the development of not only athletics in Cork but for sport in the region. “This investment by government will deliver huge benefits for the sporting community in the Southern region. The exciting plans we have for this facility, in conjunction with CIT, will create opportunities for all.”

Dr Barry O’Connor, President of CIT, adds “We are delighted to announce this development which will be a massive boost for not only athletics, but all sport in Cork, the surrounding community, and across Munster generally. We look forward to working with Athletics Ireland in ensuring this facility will help to inspire future generations of athletes for many years to come. This investment, combined with the commitment of €12million of our own resources to the new CIT Arena, will result in over €22 million state of the art sports resource for Cork Institute of Technology, which, as always, will be shared with the sports community across Munster. The recent opening of the Kerry Sports Academy by our MTU partners, IT Tralee, will complement developments here in Bishopstown and will secure the Munster Technological University as a unique resource for ensuring sport and wellness are to the fore in our new technological university. We gratefully acknowledge the support of the many athletics clubs and sporting organisations in the development of this exciting proposal and look forward to ever increased participation and national and international successes of our sporting talent.”

