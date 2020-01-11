€13.3 million funding for major local sports projects

11 January 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

More than €13.3 million funding for local large–scale sports projects has been allocated, Cork North West Fine Gael General Election Councillor John Paul O’Shea has confirmed.

Cllr. O’Shea said: “This funding is included in the first set of allocations under the new Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF).

Funding allocations in Cork included:

€ 9.2 million for Athletics Ireland & Cork Institute of Technology Community Sports Project, for the construction and operation of a high-performance athletics indoor training facility, and resurfacing of the existing outdoor track.

€ 2 million for Munster Centre of Excellence Phase 1, for the development of facilities including grass pitches, floodlighting, artificial pitch with floodlighting and dressing rooms.

€ 613,000 for urgent upgrade of water training facility, racing course and access for National Rowing Centre

€ 1.5 million for Munster Rugby Centre of Excellence, for the construction of an indoor training facility with a floodlight 3D playing surface, gym, dressing rooms and treatment rooms, single-storey ticketing booth and associated parking facility.

“I am delighted to see this money allocated it will mark a significant improvement to our community.

“Sport has the capacity to knit communities together and it is important that we continue to invest in sport at a local level. These major projects are the first to be funded under this new model and I am delighted to see that Cork will benefit.”

