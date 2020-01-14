New Primary School in Kanturk to Go to Construction during 2020 – O’Shea

14 January 2020

North Cork Fine Gael Councillor & General Election Candidate John Paul O’Shea recently confirmed that the planned new primary school in Kanturk will go to construction during 2020.

Cllr. O’Shea received written confirmation from Minister of State at the Office of Public Works this week that the project is currently out to tender for its construction with a closing date for tenders being 7th February 2019.

Commenting on the latest positive developments, Cllr. O’Shea said “It has been a long time coming but there is finally good news on the horizon for the primary school students of Kanturk. Following the closure of tenders, a contractor will be appointed to build our new School for the Town.

Cll. O’Shea added “I know how important this development is for our Town and I will do my utmost to ensure that this School proceeds to construction as soon as is practically possible during 2020. The tendering process will move swiftly as pre-qualifications of tenders has already occurred. It is my hope that we see construction works onsite before the Summer.

The new school will be a modern, state-of-the-art home for education in Kanturk and will be of enormous benefit to the local area. It is expected that the entire build phase of the project will take approximately 14-18 months to complete.

