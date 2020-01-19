Brick thrown through window of Fine Gael Senator in Cork #CorkViolence

19 January 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A Government Senator – who is a Solicitor by profession – has had a brick thrown through the window of his Blackpool, Cork City constituency office this Sunday evening.

Fine Gael Senator Colm Burke said via Facebook “Bricks fired through the window in my office in Blackpool this evening.” and published the above photographs, which show a redbrick on the floortiles. The Senator continued ” It has been a difficult few days with over 250 posters taken down and illegally removed.”

Colm Burke previously served as a Cork City Councillor (including a term as Lord Mayor) and as an MEP. He is running in the constituency of Cork North Central.

