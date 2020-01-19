What is #BingoLoco?

19 January 2020

BY Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

If you have been on social media recently you will have heard about Bingo Loco (spelled Loco, not Logo!)

Bingo Loco has taken Ireland by storm over the past few months. The event features a game of Bingo with great prizes ranging from cars to holidays.

There are dance-offs, conga lines, lip sync battles, confetti canons and DJ’s spinning tunes between rounds. Here in Cork the current venue is the Rochestown Park Hotel, as the event outgrew the Woolshed Baa & Grill where it previously used to be held.

Organisers call is “The Bingo Rave” and events operate in Ireland, Canada, Australia, UAE, USA and the UK.

For tickets see bingo-loco.com

