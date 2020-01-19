Fáilte Ireland marketing expert to speak in Cork

19 January 2020

By Mary Bermingham

The Marketing Institute of Ireland Cork (MII Cork), the professional body for Ireland’s marketing people will hold their first event of 2020 on Tuesday January 21st in the Cork International Hotel. This event, curiously titled “My brand is a liar” will welcome Niall Tracey, Director of Marketing for Fáilte Ireland as he shares ideas and experiences from his years in the marketing industry and looks at brands who deliver on their brand promise, and those who don’t.

Marketing moguls and Cork businesspeople will have the chance to hear Mr. Tracey discuss and analyse marketing strategies that he has spearheaded throughout his career to date while delving into other brands’ marketing strategies.

The event which is kindly sponsored and hosted by the Cork International Hotel, is sure to be an informative occasion and Mr. Tracey’s presentation will be followed by a lively Q&A session.

Speaking ahead of the event, MII Cork Chair Fiona Ryan of Hopkins Communications told us “This is going to be a very interesting presentation from Niall, dissecting brands and their strategies across the board. Niall has executed some incredible marketing campaigns on behalf of Failte Ireland and we are sure he will wow all in attendance with his knowledge and expertise.”

Tickets to the MII Cork January event, held in association with Cork Chamber are; €15 for members and €25 for Non-Members. Student discounts are also available and can be redeemed by e-mailing events@mii.ie. Online registration at www.mii.ie/events is essential as spaces are limited. For more information on the upcoming 2019|2020 calendar of events follow MII Cork on Facebook/miicork or join the conversation on twitter @miicork or Instagram/marketinginstitutecork

