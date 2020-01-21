Carrigaline Notes

21 January 2020

Scór an bPáistí date change

Due to the General Election being held on Saturday February 8th the Scór na bPáistí date had to be changed. The Carrigdhoun semi-final dates are Friday February 7th in Ballinspittle at 7.00pm (no change) and Sunday February 9thin Ballinhassig Hall at 2.00pm. All National School children in the division are eligible to participate. Enquiries Sheila Murphy 087 768 6112 / 021 4888 103, Barry Cogan 087 813 7990 or John Newman 021 4775 263.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed held a most successful and enjoyable table quiz on Saturday last January 18th in the GAA Pavilion with an attendance of 40 teams. Quiz Master was Noel Lane. The event was supported by other Men’s Sheds and a number of clubs and association as well as families, friends including a good number of young people and members of the Shed. The next major fundraising event on the Men’s Shed calendar is their 4th annual Variety Concert in the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Sunday March 22nd at 7.30pm.

New members are always welcome at the Shed contact Francis O’Brien 087 230 6640, Barry Cogan 087 813 7990 or Roger Morrissey 087 2203547

Men’s Shed Choir

The Men’s Shed Choir will entertain the residents and staff of St Lukes Home on Monday January 27th. The choir meet for practice every Tuesday at 10.30 am in the Lions Youth Centre. New members welcome contact Barry Cogan 087 813 7990.

Tidy Towns

A lot of time and effort is spent by Tidy Towns volunteers picking litter dropped by others. A dedicated team were out on Saturday morning litter picking, others were out in the frost on Sunday morning, one or two on Monday morning and another on Tuesday. They are all to be commended for the generous contribution of voluntary time. Shame on all who drop litter and continue to create the problem. New volunteers are always welcome contact Chairman, Liam O’Connor, 087 781 7857, Hon Secretary Ger O’Hara 086 166 1049 or email oharageraldinem@eircom.net or Maura Allen 086 867 0222 or facebook .

Macra Celebrations

Carrigaline Macra are making great preparations for the 60th anniversary celebrations which will take place in Rochestown Park Hotel on Saturday April 18th. Founded in the old Bandroom on March 18th 1960 the Club participated in all aspects of Macra throughout the years, winning many competitions and honours over the years. Last week the Club competed in the All Ireland semi-final of ‘Capers’ in Riverstick Hall where Joanne O’Leary won the best actress award.

The Seandún Macra Titles Night took place on Saturday January 18th in Sarsfield Hurling Club in Glanmire. Carrigaline Macra won two titles on the night; club member Chloe Hogan won the Seandún Miss Macra Title and Áine Sheehan won the Seandún Queen of the Land Title. The branch also took part in the Carrigaline Men’s Shed table quiz on Saturday night. New members are always welcome.

Active Retired

Carrigaline Active Retirement Association holds its Annual General Meeting this Thursday January 23rd in the Parish Centre at 2.30pm. There was a big crowd on Thursday last making a good start to the New Year where they enjoyed ‘Go for Life’ exercises with Anne O Brien while others played cards with Kaye in the smaller room. Anyone who is over 55 years of age and is retired is invited and welcome to join Carrigaline Active Retirement Association that meets every Thursday afternoon in the Parish Centre from 2.30pm to 4.30pm except when they go on outings. New members and new ideas always welcome. Contact Pat Sheridan 086 387 1108.

Arts Centre

The provision of an Arts Centre in Carrigaline is a current topic for discussion. The Carrigaline Musical Society is preparing for their next production “The Sound of Music” and not alone do they need a proper theatre but also rooms for rehearsal. Other art and cultural groups in the parish need proper facilities to cater for their needs. A number of interested groups are discussing the possibility of developing such a centre. A SECAD discussion group which meets in the Lions Youth Centre have it high on their agenda. It is proposed to get a number of the interested parties together. A meeting will be arranged in the weeks ahead.

Over 60s

The 2020 Over 60s talent competition was launched by the Lord Mayor Cllr John Sheehan at a function in the Imperial Hotel on Monday last. Organiser Paddy O’Brien welcomed all the representatives of the local heats and introduced the sponsors and speakers. Main Sponsors of the event are the Echo, Lennox Hearing and Ryan’s SuperValu, Glanmire. This is the 44th year of the event with the proceeds going to the Irish Heart Foundation. The Carrigaline heat will take place in the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Friday February 13th and the final in Cork City Hall on May 24th. Representing Carrigaline at the launch were Kevin Meaney and Barry Cogan. Enquiries Kevin 087 943 0600 and Paddy O’Brien 086 810 5585.

New term of Set dance class started

The 2020 Céilí Experience Set Dance Classes continue every Tuesday from 8.00 pm in St. Aloysius Secondary School on 9 Sharman Crawford Street, in Cork City Centre. The school is just down the hill from St.Finbarr’s Cathedral where the 214 and 216 buses stop at the gate or you can park outside the door.

If you have a little dance experience or none at all, you will be very welcome to join in. You don’t have to be Michael Flatley to come along and enjoy yourself.. You can book by text/phoning Fionán Cogan on 087 818 5111, online at www.TheCeiliExperience.com, or emailing infeo@theceiliexperience.com .

Whist Drive

The Carrigaline Welcome Project had a great turn out, on a frosty night, at the Whist Drive Fundraising Night in Canon McCrea Hall, St Mary’s School, Waterpark, Carrigaline on Saturday night last January 18th. They held two nights of Whist classes for beginners in the run up to the event in the Parish Hall beside St Mary’s Church of Ireland for the two Mondays beforehand.

