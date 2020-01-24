GOODBYE POTHOLES? increase in Cork County Council Roads funding to €57.9 million

24 January 2019

2020 funding represents a 14.7% increase on 2019 allocation

Cork County Council will receive a 14.7% increase in its roads budget this year. The Department of Transport has allocated almost €57.9 million to Cork County Council for local and regional road works in 2020 compared to €50.465 million for 2019.

Speaking upon confirmation of this year’s allocation, Minister East Cork Based Junior Minister (at the Department of Justice & Equality) David Stanton said: “The year on year rise in the Department of Transport’s allocation is reflective of the Government’s commitment to maintaining and renewing existing regional and local road infrastructure. In fact, the national roads’ budget has increased by almost 9% to €525 million in 2020.

“The funding allocated to Cork County Council represents more than 11% of the national total for 2020 and will greatly assist in the essential maintenance and enhancement of the road networks in Cork East Constituency. €1.8 million of Cork County Council’s total allocation will be designated for Bridge Rehabilitation Works while €900,000 has been earmarked for Safety Improvement Works.

“Six bridges in Cork East Constituency will benefit from total funding of more than €415,000 under the Bridge Rehabilitation Works allocation. In addition to these rehabilitation works funding of €185,000 will be split between six local roads for Safety Improvement Works in 2020”, concluded Minister Stanton.

2020 Bridge Rehabilitation Works

Conna Bridge – L1516 – €38,500

Doneraile Bridge – R581 – €83,000

Buttevant Old Bridge – R522 – €73,000

Ballyglissane Bridge – L5785 – €93,000

Kilgobban Bridge – L1206 – €63,895

Ballynafeaha Bridge – L1206 – €63,895

Total – €415,290

2020 Safety Improvement Works

Ardnabourkey Hill, Whitegate – L3647 – €20,000

Cannon O’Leary Place, Cobh – L-2990 – €35,000

Rockmills, on Kildorrery to Glanworth Road – R512-81 – €30,000

Ballyarthur Crossroads, Fermoy – L1512-10/L5867/L5868 – €15,000

Whitegate Road at Rostellan to Lower Aghada – R630 – €80,000

Chapel St. Junction, Killavullen – L1223/L1219 – €5,000

Total – €185,000

