PHOTOS: Live at the Marquee Cork 2020

24 January 2019
By Elaine Murphy
Peter Aiken pictured at the launch of Live at the Marquee Cork 2020 which took place at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Sarah Berminghan (left) of UCC Radio with Maria Piper-Gregan, Douglas Post pictured at the launch of Live at the Marquee Cork 2020 which took place at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Dave Mac, RED FM with Mags Blackburn, Blue Monkey PR pictured at the launch of Live at the Marquee Cork 2020 which took place at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
From left: Stevie G, RED FM; Kilian Pettit, RED FM; Ronan Leonard, Echo Live and Kate Jane Cronin, RED FM pictured at the launch of Live at the Marquee Cork 2020 which took place at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Marie Clarke (left), Ian McGinley, Cork Independent and Shiv Kelly, Aiken Promotions pictured at the launch of Live at the Marquee Cork 2020 which took place at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
From left: Isabel Keane, Shane Bucks, SPIN Southwest and Rebecca Noonan, RED FM pictured at the launch of Live at the Marquee Cork 2020 which took place at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

