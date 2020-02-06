Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 6 February 2020 By Mary Bermingham mary@TheCork.ie Arts News from this evening Artist Róisín O’Sullivan with Josephine Hegarty UCC and Kathryn Neville UCC, The launch of This Place, an exhibition of new work by artist Róisín O’Sullivan. The exhibition will continue to run until the 1stof of April at the Jennings Gallery, UCC.Pictures Gerard McCarthy Artist Róisín O’Sullivan with Josephine Hegarty UCC and Kathryn Neville UCC, The launch of This Place, an exhibition of new work by artist Róisín O’Sullivan.The exhibition will continue to run until the 1stof April at the Jennings Gallery, UCC.Pictures Gerard McCarthy Artist Róisín O’Sullivan and Anne Mallon UCC, The launch of This Place, an exhibition of new work by artist Róisín O’Sullivan. The exhibition will continue to run until the 1st of April at the Jennings Gallery, UCC.Pictures Gerard McCarthy Free Pic No Repro Fee 06 February 2020,Patrick Byrne UCC and Artist Róisín O’Sullivan, The launch of This Place, an exhibition of new work by artist Róisín O’Sullivan. The exhibition will continue to run until the 1st of April at the Jennings Gallery, UCC.Pictures Gerard McCarthy ‘This Place’: an exhibition of new work by artist Róisín O’Sullivan added by TheCork.ie on 6th February, 2020View all posts by TheCork.ie → Share this:ShareEmailTweetWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
