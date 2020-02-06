‘This Place’: an exhibition of new work by artist Róisín O’Sullivan

By on Comments Off on ‘This Place’: an exhibition of new work by artist Róisín O’Sullivan

6 February 2020
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

Arts News from this evening
Artist Róisín O’Sullivan with Josephine Hegarty UCC and Kathryn Neville UCC, The launch of This Place, an exhibition of new work by artist Róisín O’Sullivan. The exhibition will continue to run until the 1stof of April at the Jennings Gallery, UCC.
Pictures Gerard McCarthy 
Artist Róisín O’Sullivan with Josephine Hegarty UCC and Kathryn Neville UCC, The launch of This Place, an exhibition of new work by artist Róisín O’Sullivan.The exhibition will continue to run until the 1stof April at the Jennings Gallery, UCC.
Pictures Gerard McCarthy 
Artist Róisín O’Sullivan and Anne Mallon UCC, The launch of This Place, an exhibition of new work by artist Róisín O’Sullivan. The exhibition will continue to run until the 1st of April at the Jennings Gallery, UCC.
Pictures Gerard McCarthy
Free Pic No Repro Fee   06 February     2020,
Patrick Byrne UCC and Artist Róisín O’Sullivan, The launch of This Place, an exhibition of new work by artist Róisín O’Sullivan. The exhibition will continue to run until the 1st of April at the Jennings Gallery, UCC.
Pictures Gerard McCarthy 

‘This Place’: an exhibition of new work by artist Róisín O’Sullivan added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login