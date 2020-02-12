WEST CORK: Support evening for parents who have lost a child to take place in Bandon

12 February 2020

Anam Cara West Cork, will host a parent support evening in the Munster Arms Hotel, Bandon, West Cork on 18th February at 7.30pm. Registration from 7.15pm

The dark winter months can be a long and lonely time for bereaved parents. With the brighter days still some time away many feel alone and isolated in their grief.

Sadly, over 2,000 families a year will lose a child and Anam Cara are there to support these bereaved parents at a time when they need it most. We will provide a safe and comfortable space in which to remember and to be open with your grief. Anam Cara parent groups provide support from other bereaved parents who know what it’s like to feel shattered and isolated. Anam Cara will support you no matter where you are on your journey, how old your child was or how they died.

One bereaved Mum recently commented

“I like meeting other bereaved parents and hearing their stories, their journey and what helps them cope – knowing what’s normal to feel in this situation as the isolation one feels when you lose your child is terrible”

This Event is open to all bereaved parents regardless the age of your child or circumstances of their death.

Bereaved parents can also visit our website www.anamcara.ie, where in their own time they can watch our short videos with testimonies from bereaved parents and couples who have attended Anam Cara events. The videos, which are just four minutes each, show parents interviewed on topics like A Dad’s Grief, Sudden and Traumatic Death, and The Grieving Family.

