‘Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle Sportive 2020’ scheduled for Saturday, April 4th

25 February 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The 2020 Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle Sportive will take place on Saturday, April 4th this year, aiming once again to raise vital funds for the Mercy University Hospital Foundation, four Lions Clubs in Cork City and County and Camden Fort Meagher Restoration Committee.

Building on last year’s success, this year’s Fort 2 Fort Cycle will include the three prevailing routes in addition to the popular shorter route, which was introduced for the first time last year. The shortest route of 40km departs Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven and reaches Monkstown in 55 minutes, with the return route taking slightly longer at just over the hour mark. Spanning a low lying terrain, this route is suitable for all levels of cyclist, however organisers suggest that some training for any sporting event like this is advised.

The four designated routes of 40km, 65km, 85km and 120km will all start and finish in Camden Fort Meagher, Crosshaven, each with stunning views of Cork Harbour. As an extra encouragement to join in on the fun, the good folks organising the Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle will provide refreshments along the way on each route.

Jim O’Connor, Chairman of Fort 2 Fort comments at the launch of the 2020 cycle, “It’s always a very exciting time of year as we gear up to the cycle and Fort 2 Fort 2020 is no different. We’re happy to be welcoming back many cyclists who have supported our charity sportive in previous years and hope to see some more new faces taking to the roads this year. The success of the Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle thus far has been due to the massive support we have received from our cyclists so I’d encourage anyone who might consider participating to come join us for an enjoyable cycle, regardless of your level, there are routes for all abilities!”

Micheál Sheridan, CEO of the Mercy Hospital Foundation added, “I speak for us all here at the Mercy Hospital Foundation when I express our gratitude to the Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle for the fundraising support they have provided to us over the last number of years. The charity cycle is always a very enjoyable day out and has done great work in encouraging people of all levels to get active.”

“Our mission in the Mercy University Hospital is to inspire support and progress in research, health and medicine, so that we can provide world class services to the people of Cork and beyond. Without support from events such as the Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle this simply wouldn’t be possible.”

Registration for the cycle is now available online at www.mercyfundraising.ie or by calling (021) 4274076. For anyone interested in participating, early bird registration is just €39 until March 1st. Registration is €45 for those who sign up online before 12 noon on April 3rd, or at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island on Friday, April 3rd from 5pm to 8pm. For those who register on the day itself, from 7.30 to 9.00am in Crosshaven GAA Club, it is €50.

Fort 2 Fort, now in its 9th year, has firmly established itself in the calendar of Cork’s cycling enthusiasts of all abilities, offering a choice of distances. In 2019, the Fort 2 Fort cycle raised a phenomenal €42,000; and since its inception, over 3,000 cyclists have participated, raising €192,000 for the local beneficiaries.

Jim O’Connor, Chairman of the Fort to Fort thanks this year’s sponsors, “Our success in raising this phenomenal amount is due in no small part to the generous support of our main sponsor Ulster Bank, along with Cork County Council, Radisson Blu and several other valued sponsors. Funds raised will all go directly to the Mercy Cancer CARE Centre, four Cork City and County Lions Clubs, and Camden Fort Meagher Restoration Fund.”

For further information go to www.mercyfundraising.ie or visit www.fort2fort.ie, or keep an eye on the Fort2Fort Facebook Page or the Mercy Hospital Foundation Facebook and Twitter pages for the latest Fort 2 Fort updates.

