Institute of Directors in Ireland to host high level workshop for directors and business leaders in Cork

On Thursday, 5th March, the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland will be hosting a high-level training workshop at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Tivoli, Cork. Designed specifically for company directors and delivered by expert trainers, the Workshop on Understanding the Role and Responsibilities of the Board, its Chair and Directors will be presented by John Smyth, a corporate governance specialist and a former President of the Institute of Directors, as well as a Chartered Director (CDir). Attendees will gain an improved understanding of the role and duties of directors, increased knowledge of current regulatory and governance issues, as well as an increased awareness of issues around directors’ liability.

