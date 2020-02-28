First new housing estate in Frankfield, Douglas, Cork in more than 20 years

28 February 2020

By Bryan Smyth

In response to the growing need for the delivery of high-quality housing in the Cork market, Calder Initiatives is delighted to announce details of “The Oaks” at Bellevue, Frankfield. This is the first new residential development project in the Frankfield area in more than 20 years, making it a much sought-after location for families.

“The Oaks” is a niche Cul De Sac development of 24 new homes in a very desirable location within easy reach of Douglas village and its environs. The homes are larger than traditional three and four bed semi-detached properties, offering an “A” rated energy efficiency, with a superlative feel of quality incorporated into the entire feel of the project, from design to materials to layout. Three bed semi-detached properties start at €369,950.

Calder Initiatives Limited is a wholly owned Irish company, led by Brian Madden, who is an accomplished Pan-European developer and former Group FD at Howard Holdings plc, with vast experience in the delivery of quality projects; who now lends his expertise to “The Oaks” at Bellevue which is shaping up to be one of Cork’s more prestigious residential developments.

Commenting on the new development, Brian Madden said “Excitement is building around this unique residential scheme, which represents a fantastic opportunity to purchase something truly special in a development of urban convenience, with both a city and country lifestyle.”

Residents at “The Oaks” will have a wonderful choice of schools, including Scoil Niocláis Primary School Frankfield; restaurants and bars; shopping centres; churches; and supermarkets in their locality; which all add to the appeal of this wonderful location. For those with a sporting interest, these can also be catered for locally, with a diverse range of sports clubs such as soccer, GAA, rugby, tennis and golf.

Conveniently located near all main road networks, including easy access to the Jack Lynch Tunnel, South Link, and the South Ring Road, the development also has a well serviced bus route to and from the city centre.

Funding for the project is being provided by Cork based CLFS Wealth Management Limited; with Castlehaven Finance providing the overall Senior debt lending.

Calder Initiatives has appointed Redfords Properties Estate Agents, Donnybrook, as the selling agents for “The Oaks”. The sales negotiator, Declan Madden, can be contacted at declan@redfordsproperties.com or via “The Oaks” website.

Calder Initiatives Limited is actively involved in several other residential development projects in the Cork area with future schemes currently in the pipeline at Carrigtohill, Ballinlough and Ballincollig.

A downloadable brochure, and all details and plans, along with the specifications for “The Oaks” can be viewed at www.theoaksbellevue.com

