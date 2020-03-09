Cork University Hospital fundraiser deferred due to #Coronavirus

9 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Despite steady bookings, the much-publicised Mother’s Day Lunch at Radisson Blu Hotel, Cork on 22nd of this month, which was due to kickstart fundraising for a unique Neonatal Sanctum and Parents’ Room at Cork University Maternity Hospital, has been deferred to Sunday, 6th September next at the same venue. Organised by volunteer Mary Hopkins, a Special Ambassador with CUH Charity, responsible citizenship, in light of the COVID-19 crisis, is cited as the reason for the deferral.

‘Despite a gratifying response from the general public, and outstanding support from local sponsors, I feel that responsible citizenship must take centre stage at this time, as we ride out this temporary threat to societal health. Deferring the lunch (re-named Mother’s Day Out) is the sensible thing to do at this stage, and I know people will rally round the project again in September. In the interim, people can donate towards the project through CUH Charity’s website, www.cuhcharity.ie; as there is an urgent need to provide the Sanctum, which facilitates the best possible compassionate, holistic and supportive care for families and their babies during difficult times, especially when babies are born very early, are in palliative care or have very complex medical needs’ Ms. Hopkins stated.

Professor John Higgins, Clinical Director of Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), in supporting the deferral, stated: ‘Building these important compassionate places clearly demonstrates that new-borns and their families are at the very core of the service provided by Cork University Maternity Hospital. We know the people of Cork will support the deferral of this event and row in behind us in bringing this project to fruition as quickly as possible’.

