Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 9 March 2020 By Elaine Murphy elaine@TheCork.ie Business News in brief Munster Rugby Stephen Archer, James Cronin and Kevin O’Byrne in the Meeting and Events Centre in the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs in Cork last week which following a recent 3 million euro investment now offers an impressive suite of state of the art meeting rooms and a magnificent ballroom which can accommodate up to 800 delegates. The Dalata Hotel Group are sponsors of the Munster Rugby Schools Senior and Junior Cups.Pic Darragh Kane Munster Rugby Stephen Archer, James Cronin and Kevin O’ByrnePic Darragh Kane Clayton Hotel Silver Springs invests 3 million euro in conference centre added by TheCork.ie on 9th March, 2020View all posts by TheCork.ie → Share this:ShareEmailTweetWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login