Clayton Hotel Silver Springs invests 3 million euro in conference centre

By on Comments Off on Clayton Hotel Silver Springs invests 3 million euro in conference centre

9 March 2020
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Business News in brief
Munster Rugby Stephen Archer, James Cronin and Kevin O’Byrne in the Meeting and Events Centre in the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs in Cork last week which following a recent 3 million euro investment now offers an impressive suite of state of the art meeting rooms and a magnificent ballroom which can accommodate up to 800 delegates. The Dalata Hotel Group are sponsors of the Munster Rugby Schools Senior and Junior Cups.
Pic Darragh Kane
Munster Rugby Stephen Archer, James Cronin and Kevin O’Byrne
Pic Darragh Kane

Clayton Hotel Silver Springs invests 3 million euro in conference centre added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login