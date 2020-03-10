East Cork man Michael Loftus appointed as Vice President for External Affairs at CIT

10 March 2020

Michael Loftus, who has been Head of Faculty of Engineering & Science at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) since 2009, has been appointed to the position of Vice President for External Affairs. He will take over the role from Dr Orla Flynn who has been announced as President of Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT), a role she will take up during March 2020.

Michael, who lives in Midleton in East Cork, spent a considerable period of time in industry before joining CIT in 2001. Prior to that, he was one of the entrepreneurs who developed an international IT consultancy business and then sold it to the world’s largest commercial IT research firm, Gartner Group. In addition, he held a range of senior positions in IT consultancy, research, technical management, and software development. At CIT, he has been Head of Faculty of Engineering & Science, Head of School of Computing and Mathematics, and Lecturer in Computer Science.

His new position includes an institute-wide responsibility for industry engagement and enterprise support, as well as covering research, innovation and internationalisation.

Michael said he is looking forward to working with colleagues in CIT and IT Tralee to developing the Munster Technological University (MTU), and to enhancing its engagement with industry and the community, further developing its research and innovation portfolio, building new international relationships, and creating new entrepreneurship opportunities for students and graduates. Interestingly, he has also indicated that a number of graduates, who have achieved great success as entrepreneurs and business leaders, have already been in contact with him to offer financial and professional support as the dawn of the MTU era approaches. “It is heartening to see the great success that our graduates have achieved and also to know that they are fully committed to supporting the development of future generations of talented students in our region” he said.

CIT President Dr Barry O’Connor said “I am delighted that Michael has taken on this role. His blended experience across industry and education is a perfect fit for building on the great success we have achieved to date in engaging with industry, creating start-up companies and partnering with the many communities in which we are active. As we establish the MTU, this work will be essential to maximising our relevance and impact across our region.”

