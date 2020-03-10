EAST CORK: Midleton Business Alliance will hold a BBQ Networking Evening in May

By on Comments Off on EAST CORK: Midleton Business Alliance will hold a BBQ Networking Evening in May

10 March 2020
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Business News in brief

The launch took place recently of the Midleton Business Alliance’s BBQ Networking Evening which will be held in the Midleton Park Hotel in aid of The Irish Kidney Association on May 28th between 6pm and 8pm.

The Midleton Business Alliance was formed in September of this year to help foster networking between SMEs in the East Cork Region.
The BBQ will give businesses the opportunity to network and discuss business ideas with live music on the night and a raffle for €500 worth of vouchers.

The Midleton Business Alliance is a group of like-minded business people who meet on a weekly basis to offer advice, mentoring and networking opportunities to further their individual businesses.

Cian O’Callaghan, Sales and Marketing Manager Midleton Park Hotel, Kevin Forde, General Manager Midleton Park Hotel, Eros Scarabello. Midleton Park Hotel Carvery Chef, Kenneth Murphy, Midleton Park Hotel Head Chef, and Denis Hyland, Hyland Photography and Chairman of Midleton Business Alliance Picture: John Hennessy
REPRO FREE 05/03/2020; Denis Hyland, Hyland Photography and Chairman of Midleton Business Alliance, with Eros Scarabello. Midleton Park Hotel Carvery Chef, and Kenneth Murphy, Midleton Park Hotel Head Chef Picture: John Hennessy
Cian O’Callaghan, Sales and Marketing Manager Midleton Park Hotel, Kevin Forde, General Manager Midleton Park Hotel, Ansu Leyden, AG Associates Accountants, Denis Hyland, Hyland Photography and Chairman of Midleton Business Alliance, Imelda McCarthy, Travel Counsellor, Marissa Tobin, Campion Insurance, Ger Flanagan, Flanagan Print, Paul Martin, Smart Office Technology, Eros Scarabello. Midleton Park Hotel Carvery Chef, Kenneth Murphy, Midleton Park Hotel Head Chef, Keith McCarthy, Irwins Expert, Liz Hyland, Hyland Photography, Redmond Maguire, Flanagan Print, Eileen Wall, The Village Florist, and Lynn Thomas, The Friendly Framer Picture: John Hennessy

EAST CORK: Midleton Business Alliance will hold a BBQ Networking Evening in May added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login