EAST CORK: Midleton Business Alliance will hold a BBQ Networking Evening in May

10 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The launch took place recently of the Midleton Business Alliance’s BBQ Networking Evening which will be held in the Midleton Park Hotel in aid of The Irish Kidney Association on May 28th between 6pm and 8pm.

The Midleton Business Alliance was formed in September of this year to help foster networking between SMEs in the East Cork Region.

The BBQ will give businesses the opportunity to network and discuss business ideas with live music on the night and a raffle for €500 worth of vouchers.

The Midleton Business Alliance is a group of like-minded business people who meet on a weekly basis to offer advice, mentoring and networking opportunities to further their individual businesses.

