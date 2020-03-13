World famous Irish tourist attraction ‘Kissing the Blarney Stone’ closed due to Coronavirus

13 March 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

One of Ireland’s oldest tourist traditions, the Blarney Stone and the Castle which surrounds it has been around since the 13th Century, and people have been kissing it to gain the Gift of the Gab for almost as long.

But for the first time in history, the spread of the new virus has caused those in charge to make the decision to “postpone” the kissing “until further notice”.

Blarney Castle & Gardens took to social media to release a statement confirming the news, where they said:

“The castle & gardens are still open and we would like to reassure all our visitors that we are doing everything possible to provide a safe experience.”

For the first time in our history the kissing of the Blarney Stone has been postponed until further notice.

