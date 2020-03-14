COVID19: Out of hours GP service ‘SouthDoc’ consolidates resources in urban centres, and shuts 8 County locations at Fermoy, Blackpool, Skibbereen, Clonakilty, Kanturk, Dunmanway, Macroom, and Youghal

14 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Effective from 8am this morning the SouthDoc out of hours GP service has closed 8 of its Cork locations, and reallocated the Doctors to larger more centrally located offices

Fermoy, Blackpool, Skibbereen, Clonakilty, Kanturk, Dunmanway, Macroom, and Youghal are shut this morning.

Meaning all patients must instead visit Bandon, Bantry, Cork City (South side), Mallow, Midleton, or Castletownbere.

The news comes as a blow to the public, some of whom are now more than 50km from the next nearest premises.

SouthDoc’s statement said: “Due to the ongoing effects being experienced as a result of Covid-19, SouthDoc has implemented a consolidated model of out of hours service delivery effective 8am, Saturday, March 14.

“SouthDoc wishes to reassure patients they will be dealt with and no patient will be left untreated.

“All contact to the service remains unchanged at 1850 335 999.

“All calls will be dealt with by way of Doctor Advice in the first instance.

“If a consultation is required patients will be advised to go to a Treatment Centre, make their arrival known to a staff member and remain outside.

“This is to ensure the protection of the health and well-being of the Doctor, the patient, and staff.

“SouthDoc is conscious of the inconvenience this may cause you, however it is both necessary and in the best interest of all concerned.

“Under no circumstances will any person be allowed access to a Treatment Centre without first speaking to a doctor.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

