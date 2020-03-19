Distillery re-purposes to make hand sanitizer in Clonakilty, West Cork, Ireland

19 March 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Clonakilty Distillery are going to start manufacturing hand sanitizers. CEO Michael Scully said, “our main priority is public service, and we feel any company in a position to offer a helping hand right now, should do so.”

Scully said that “we are adhering to HSE specifications, creating sanitizers with an alcohol content of 63% ABV. Fortunately, we already have suitable 500 ml PET bottles and equipment in place, which means that we are ready to go into production immediately. We expect to have our first batch of 5,000 bottles ready within the next week.”

Scully said, “we plan on offering the sanitizer for free to local charities and those most in need.”

The company will supply the rest at cost, at first to the local community. This will also help keep staff employed from other parts of the business which have temporarily closed, including their visitor centre and Minke Gin School.

