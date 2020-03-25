White Audi A4 driven by children slams into Garda car in Cork

25 March 2020

Gardaí in Togher are appealing for witnesses in relation to a series of road traffic collisions, which occurred in Lehenaghmore, Ballycurreen and the South Douglas Road, Cork this afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm, Gardaí attached to the Togher District, on patrol in the area, observed a car (white Audi A4) being driven erratically on the South Ring Road, Co. Cork. The car failed to stop for Gardaí when requested to do so.

A number of Garda Units were requested to assist with the incident. The offending vehicle travelled to Lehenaghmore where it crashed into a patrol car which was parked on the roadway. The car was occupied by two Gardaí, who were uninjured during the incident. Minor damage was caused to the patrol car.

The offending vehicle continued driving and collided with another patrol car in the townland of Ballycurreen. Three Garda members occupied the patrol car, none of which were injured during this collision. Minor damage was caused to the patrol car.

The offending vehicle continued travelling towards Cork city centre and eventually collided with a bus on the South Douglas Road. None of the bus passengers or bus driver were injured during the collision.

The four occupants of the vehicle then fled the scene on foot. Three of the occupants, all male juveniles, including the driver were apprehended by Gardaí. A fourth male escaped on foot.

All three males were arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station. They were all later released into the custody of their parents / guardians and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The vehicle, a white Audi A4, has been seized for further examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed a white Audi A4 car being driven dangerously on the South Ring Road, South Link Road, and roads in the vicinity of Cork Airport, between the hours of 3pm and 3.30pm on 25th March 2020 to make contact. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have dash cam footage to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120.

