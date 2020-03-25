LIFE BEYOND COVID-19: Grant scheme for 1920 commendations deadline extended

25 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

In light of Covid-19 and the impact it has had on normal community and organisational life, the decision has been taken to extend the deadline for the Commemorations and Creative Ireland Grant Schemes has been extended from 26th March 2020 to 23rd April 2020.

Full details of the County Cork Commemorations Grant Scheme 2020 are available on the News and Updates page of the Heritage section of www.corkcoco.ie. Applications can be made online at www.yourcouncil.ie; or to commemorations@corkcoco.ie, or posted to ‘County Cork Commemorations Fund 2020, Cork County Council, Floor 3, County Hall, Cork.

The 1920s were a decade if great importance to Cork in particular

The County of Cork played a most pivotal role in this four year period of Irish history that in the county alone saw the loss of over 500 lives. Many of the events spanning the period of 1920 to 1923 have great local significance, several having national and even international significance.

In County Cork during 1920 there were close to 100 significant War of Independence incidents including close to 20 ambushes alone, resulting in over 50 fatalities. That year in history and this year in centenary commemoration, Tomás Mac Curtáin from Mourneabbey in North Cork was assassinated and his successor, Terence McSwiney who had been a T.D. for mid County Cork in the First Dáil, died after 74 days on hunger strike. 1920 in County Cork saw the most significant Kilmichael Ambush, which resulted in 20 fatalities; the taking of the Military Barracks in Mallow and the official name change from Queenstown to Cobh in July 1920, to name but a few occurrences.

Commenting earlier this year, the Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Ian Doyle noted:

‘Cork County Council has already been approached by numerous community organisations throughout the county, looking to undertake commemorative centenary events and initiatives in their locality. This fund will allow the Commemorative Programme for County Cork to do justice to the past and provide the support for those community groups, who today, seek to remember these important historical events. Cork County Council recognises the commitment of local communities in honouring the past and as Mayor of the County of Cork, I encourage communities to consider applying to the fund’.

Commenting earlier this year, Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said:

‘The purpose of this fund is to support local groups, organisations and individuals who wish to commemorate significant events, through a variety of initiatives such as ceremonial events, school projects, documentaries, exhibitions and the arts. In 2016, Cork County Council provided support to over 160 different groups and organisations from throughout the County, resulting in the largest 1916 Commemorative Programme in the country with over 500 events. It is clear that the County of Cork prides itself in remembering the past and the people who made us who we are today.’

