ROAD SAFETY: Sudden increase in pedestrians walking on roads, many without Hi-Viz clothing

26 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, many adults and children now find themselves at home midweek. Many are choosing to exercise by walking on roadways. This is positive, but care is needed whenever pedestrians and motorists share the same space

Cork County Council is appealing to walkers and cyclists to make every effort to increase their visibility and stay safe on our roads. Be Safe! Be Seen!

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey commented

“The first three months of this year saw 14 pedestrians killed on Irish roads. As a pedestrian, you can take a number of measures to make yourself safer on the roads. Statistics have shown 98% of pedestrian fatalities were not wearing high visibility clothing and more than two thirds of fatal pedestrian collisions happen at night. Cork County Council is calling on everyone to wear reflective clothing and carry a torch at night when out on the roads.”

Cork County Council’s Road Safety Awareness office also issued the following advice:

Stop, look and listen

Walk on the right & cycle on the left hand side of the road

Don’t try to cross the road between parked cars

If possible, cross at a pedestrian crossing or traffic lights

Never cross at a bend

If there is a footpath use it

If there is no footpath, walk/run/jog on the right hand side of the road, facing oncoming traffic and keeping as close as possible to the side of the road

Walk no more than two abreast and if the road is narrow or there is heavy traffic, walk in single file

Pedestrians “Be Safe Be Seen” wear a Hi-Viz vest and arm band or carry a torch (your phone contains a torch)

Drivers expect the unexpected

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Ian Doyle added

“The best person to teach your child road safety is you, set a good example by wearing Hi-Viz and using the Safe Cross Code. Wearing a Hi-Viz makes you 300 times more visible at dusk and at night, the time when most pedestrian fatalities occur. I recognise that it is important for us all to continue to get exercise and fresh air and we are fortunate to have miles upon miles of country roads across Cork to enjoy, but I would ask everyone to be extra vigilant when it comes to visibility and road safety, it might save your life.”

Hi-Viz vests are available free from the Road Safety Authority, email info@rsaorders.ie or call 1890 532532.

