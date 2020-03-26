26 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Cork councillor calls for extension of fuel allowance beyond April

“We cannot allow Covid-19 to be used as an excuse for austerity.”

Workers’ Party councillor Ted Tynan has called for an extension of the fuel allowance beyond the end of April, in light of the ongoing Covid-19 virus epidemic.

The Cork city councillor said:

“We know now that the Covid-19 coronavirus will be with us for some time to come. While much of the focus has been on social distancing and isolation, we must not forget that those things bring their own hardships.

“Elderly and vulnerable people across the country will spend more time indoors alone than ever before this Spring. They shouldn’t have to scrimp on heating.”

Tynan continued:

“I’m calling on the government to guarantee they will extend the fuel allowance beyond April, to ensure nobody dependent on it has to go without heat during this epidemic.

“Even worse, we could see and older person contract the virus in the Spring and be without fuel at home, unless appropriate precautions are put in place.”

He concluded:

“As well as the need to protect older people, extending the fuel allowance would also provide necessary economic stimulus by increasing the amount spent on heating in the coming months. This will be badly needed.

“We cannot allow Covid-19 to be used as an excuse for austerity.”

