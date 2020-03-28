Are there any any frogs in Cork? #Nature #Environment

28 March 2020
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
The all Ireland Hop To It Frog Survey was first launched in 1997 by the
Irish Peatland Conservation Council (IPCC). The survey was a huge
success with records obtained from all over Ireland. To date, over 5,400
frog records have been databased by the IPCC for researchers and
conservationists to use.
Why is the Common Frog so important? The Common Frog (Rana temporaria)
is the only species of frog found on the island of Ireland and is listed
as an internationally important species. Frogs are protected under the
European Union Habitats Directive and by the Irish Wildlife Act. Hence,
why IPCC continue to monitor this animal throughout Ireland.
IPCC’s Campaign Officer, Paula Farrell says, “Frogs act as indicators
conveying the health of a habitat. They breathe through their skin in
the water and therefore, are sensitive to pollution. Their absence from
an area where numbers were high in the past is very concerning.”
In the last 10 years, IPCC have received only 159 records from Cork. So,
have all the frogs disappeared in Cork?
IPCC are asking you to Hop To It in 2020 and become a citizen scientist
helping to protect and monitor this important wetland Amphibian in your
community. This survey asks members of the public to watch for the
various stages of the frogs lifecycle in their gardens and wider local
community. If you have seen or find frog spawn, tadpoles, leggy
tadpoles, froglets or adult frogs IPCC are encouraging you to take part
in the Hop To It Frog Survey. It is easy to get involved, simply visit
the website of the Irish Peatland Conservation Council www.ipcc.ie and
submit your frog record online by following the link. If you would like
further information why not contact the IPCC at bogs@ipcc.ie.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login