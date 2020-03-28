Are there any any frogs in Cork? #Nature #Environment

28 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

The all Ireland Hop To It Frog Survey was first launched in 1997 by the

Irish Peatland Conservation Council (IPCC). The survey was a huge

success with records obtained from all over Ireland. To date, over 5,400

frog records have been databased by the IPCC for researchers and

conservationists to use.

Why is the Common Frog so important? The Common Frog (Rana temporaria)

is the only species of frog found on the island of Ireland and is listed

as an internationally important species. Frogs are protected under the

European Union Habitats Directive and by the Irish Wildlife Act. Hence,

why IPCC continue to monitor this animal throughout Ireland.

IPCC’s Campaign Officer, Paula Farrell says, “Frogs act as indicators

conveying the health of a habitat. They breathe through their skin in

the water and therefore, are sensitive to pollution. Their absence from

an area where numbers were high in the past is very concerning.”

In the last 10 years, IPCC have received only 159 records from Cork. So,

have all the frogs disappeared in Cork?

IPCC are asking you to Hop To It in 2020 and become a citizen scientist

helping to protect and monitor this important wetland Amphibian in your

community. This survey asks members of the public to watch for the

various stages of the frogs lifecycle in their gardens and wider local

community. If you have seen or find frog spawn, tadpoles, leggy

tadpoles, froglets or adult frogs IPCC are encouraging you to take part

in the Hop To It Frog Survey. It is easy to get involved, simply visit

the website of the Irish Peatland Conservation Council www.ipcc.ie and

submit your frog record online by following the link. If you would like

further information why not contact the IPCC at bogs@ipcc.ie.

