TD calls for free public transport for healthcare workers

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central, Deputy Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, has called on the government to allow free travel on public transport for all healthcare workers for the duration of this outbreak.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:

“Some States have decided to recognise the vital work of their frontline health workers in response to COVID-19 by introducing free public transport for these workers during the crisis.

“Many frontline health staff travel to work daily by train and bus and this small gesture would help demonstrate our respect and gratitude at this difficult and unprecedented time.

“Our healthcare staff are working tirelessly day and night in the fight against this virus and anything that makes their daily lives easier should be considered.

“I personally believe we should also consider frontline retail workers, many of whom are low paid, for such measures, it deserves consideration at minimum for their contribution.”

“Sinn Féin has written to the Minister for Health to see if he can raise the introduction of this measure with the Department of Transport and National Transport Authority.

“We have also stated to the Minister that the decision to reduce public transport services must not jeopardise social and physical distancing efforts and put the safety of passengers and workers at risk.”

