Temporarily closed Everyman theatre appeals for donations #COVID-19 #RegisteredCharity

29 March 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Like all theatres in Ireland the well known Everyman Threatre, on Mac Curtain Street, Cork City is currently closed for performances but it is seeking donations. You can donate here

Has the Theatre closed before in related circumstances?

The Spanish flu brought the theatres curtain down in 1919 but the theatre prevailed with the support of its audiences.

In an email to customers the Everyman said:

Closing our theatre temporarily has been an extremely difficult but necessary decision, the safety of our audiences, artists, volunteers and staff is always paramount. This has left us, like so many of our patrons, in very challenging circumstances. We will come through this current crisis with your help and support.

We promise you that we will hold true to our vision and mission to remain the beating heart of theatre in Cork and to keep our audience at the heart of everything we do. The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has forced us to bring our curtains down and curtail a truly exciting programme of shows. Some theatre highlights in January and February of this year alone included the premiere of Deirdre and the Sons of Usna, an opera concert performance with music by John O’Brien; an incredible performance by Eddi Reader on St. Valentine’s night and our first and hugely successful relaxed performance What I (Don’t) Know About Autism, written by Jody O’Neill. In February, the premiere of Asking for It, a co-production with Landmark Productions in association with the Abbey Theatre, toured to the Birmingham REP. There were many more highlights, of comedy, music, drama, opera and magic. The Everyman is a registered charity. Only 8% of our income comes from government. We are extremely grateful for this much valued support; however, it means that 92% of our income has to be achieved through audience ticket sales, donors, supporters, friends and members. With this income you help us to produce new and exciting theatre, champion artists and ensure Cork remains a vibrant and thriving cultural city, a place for deep engagement and extraordinary art. We look forward to welcoming you back soon. We hope you are all staying safe and staying strong during this difficult time.Thanks for your support.

The Everyman Team

