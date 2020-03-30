All Civic amenity sites have CLOSED in County Cork: Youghal, Raffeen, Mallow, Kanturk, Clonakilty, Castletownbere, Rossmore, Millstreet, Macroom, Derryconnell, Bandon

30 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

If you’ve been keeping active during this COVID19 crisis then you may have been clearing out your attic, or decluttering your house!

After all, this is the ‘rainy day’, but there has been some (temporary) bad news today…

All of Cork County Council’s Civic Amenity Sites are temporarily closed with immediate effect.

In a statement the award winning local authority said

“The Council’s ability to service bring sites has also been impacted upon and as such bins may fill more quickly than at other times. Customers are requested to store recyclable materials at home until the movement restrictions are lifted and Cork County Council can return to a full service offering. Please note any waste left on the ground at Bring Sites or left at Civic Amenity Sites when they are not operating is littering and will lead to prosecution.”

Thanking the public for their continued cooperation, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Ian Doyle advised,

“I am heartened to see the many stories of communities supporting each other at this challenging time. I recognise that this is a difficult situation for everyone, particularly for the most vulnerable in our society. However, each of us have the power to make an impact, by remaining at home and restricting exercise to within 2km of where you reside, we can contribute to a better outcome for everyone. Stand by the amazing frontline staff who face this challenge with courage and determination. Stay at home; control the spread of this virus, together we can beat this.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added,

“In light of the most recent measures announced by An Taoiseach, Cork County Council has reviewed its services, to ensure that while we join the National effort to fight the spread of this virus, key public services and critical supports remain available to the people of Cork County. To ensure our most vulnerable citizens are supported during this time, we have established the “Cork County Council COVID-19 Community Support Programme”. Through this initiative, the Council will gather the many agencies, community and voluntary groups that provide daily support to those most in need in their localities, to make sure these invaluable resources are accessible across Cork County.”

Meanwhile, private weekly refuse collection from County Clean Recycling continues.

