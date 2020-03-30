Fire service appeal to landowners to CEASE AND DESIST controlled burning

30 March 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Since last Thursday 26th March, Bantry, Castletownbere, Schull, Skibbereen, Dunmanway, Midleton, Macroom, Mallow and Fermoy Fire Brigades have all attended various gorse / outdoor fires. Some of these calls required the attendance of multiple brigades.

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 National Emergency, Cork County Fire Service wish to advise all landowners to cease and desist all controlled burning effective immediately.

Since 1st March it has been illegal for landowners to burn off scrub, vegetation etc. from the land. These fires can draw important fire brigade resources away from responding to other emergency calls, especially at this current time when our resources may be required elsewhere.

Consequently, the service is reminding landowners:

• Controlled Burning should not take place under any circumstances

• Communications Centres will not accept caller details and details of controlled burns at this time.

On Facebook the Cork County Fire Service stated

For anybody living in areas that are prone to gorse fires we would as always advise that you remove gorse and dead vegetation from around buildings, oil tanks, fences, forestry and poles in order to reduce your risk of losses due to any potential gorse fires that may occur. During this current crisis, Cork County Fire Service would like to reassure you, that should you require the Fire Service we will as always be ready to attend Emergency calls. We would like to thank you for your continued support and cooperation with this. Stay home and stay safe Remember, in an emergency phone 999 or 112 and know your EIRCODE

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

