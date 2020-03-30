CORK CRIME: Man in late 20s arrested following aggravated burglary in Mahon

30 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Monday 30th March 2020 at a house in the Mahon area, Cork and have arrested a man, aged in his late 20s.

At approximately 2.30am, the man broke into the house. When discovered by the homeowner, he proceeded to assault the woman using a metal travel mug. The male fled the scene when disturbed by another member of the household.

The woman, aged in her 50s, received injuries to her head. No property was taken from the premises.

The man was later arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station, Cork where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Investigations are ongoing.

