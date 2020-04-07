Another public consultation deadline extended

7 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Minister English extends public consultation on Draft National Marine Planning Framework

In recognition of the fact that some individuals or organisations may have experienced challenges in completing National Marine Plan Framework (NMPF) submissions by deadline (April 9th) due to restrictions relating to the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Damien English, T.D, has today (6th of April) extended the deadline for NMPF submissions until midday April 30th 2020.

The Minister first published the Government’s draft National Marine Planning Framework (NMPF) and launched the public consultation process on 12th November 2019. The framework outlines the Government’s proposed approach to managing Ireland’s marine activities and ensuring sustainable use of marine resources to 2040.

The finalised NMPF, expected to be adopted in late 2020, will be the key decision-making tool for Government departments, State agencies, regulatory authorities and policy makers for decisions on marine activities. Decisions will include planning applications as well as policies, projects and strategies. It will be a parallel document to the National Planning Framework, which provides a high-level guide to terrestrial planning and development over the next 20 years.

The document sets out planning objectives and policies relating to sixteen different sectors/activities including: offshore renewable energy (and other energy sectors); fisheries; ports, harbours and shipping; safety at sea; sport and recreation; tourism; and telecommunications.

The Minister invites the public and all interested parties to have their say on the draft framework by submitting their views to the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government by email or post before 12:00 noon on 30th April 2020.

Context and consultation

The draft NMPF and associated environmental reports can be found at www.marineplan.gov.ie People can give their views by email to: msp@housing.gov.ie Or by post to: Draft NMPF Submissions Address: Marine Planning Section, Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, Newtown Road, Wexford, Y35 AP90 Responses will be accepted until 30th April 2020. The finalised NMPF is expected to be adopted in late 2020.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

