County Council extends deadline for Grant Scheme

7 April 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

In consideration of the impact of the Covid 19 crisis, Cork County Council has extended the application deadline for funding under the Creative Ireland County Cork Grant Scheme and for the Council’s own Pop-up Shop Grant Scheme, until 12 noon on Thursday, April 23rd. These schemes acknowledge the creativity, ingenuity and commitment of County Cork communities and reflect the Council’s appreciation for arts and culture in the region, especially that which makes a lasting difference.

The Creative Ireland Grant Scheme will provide support to projects that promote Cork County Council’s Culture and Creativity Strategy 2018-2022 which sets out to invest in local and cultural creative infrastructure, foster a sense of belonging, support community engagement, showcase Cork County and promote the Irish Language.

Cork County Council’s Pop–up Shop Grant Scheme aims to continue to promote local arts, crafts and culture in County Cork, availing of the rich talent in the community, while ensuring it’s accessibility for all. The scheme, which delivered the Chambers Ireland Excellence Award winning programme “Backwater Valley Makers” in 2019, was established to promote a wide range of activities, including support for a number of many vibrant festivals throughout the County.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Ian Doyle said

“Cork County is home to incredible creative talent and a vibrant community of artists and craft makers. Artistic and cultural activity provides massive benefits for individuals and communities and is an essential part of our shared sense of identity and quality of life. Creative work does not always provide reliable income, so the Council’s support of such activity is vitally important. I strongly encourage everyone with an interest to apply.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey added

“The Creative Ireland and Pop–up Shop Grant Schemes, along with our Creativity Strategy 2018-2022 send out a strong message. By continuing to invest in culture, we are securing a quality of life and a sense of identity for Cork County which is essential both for current residents and for prospective new members of our community from around Ireland and the world”

Applications for both schemes can be sent to creativeireland@corkcoco.ie or to Creative Ireland Coordinator, Cork County Council, Floor 3, County Hall, Cork on, or before, 12 noon, Thursday 23rd of April 2020. For queries, contact Cork County Council on 021 4285905.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

